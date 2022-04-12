Skill-Lync builds its own EV to impart practical learning

In a rather unique turn of events, Skill-Lync, an EdTech startup has produced its own electric vehicle prototype to give its students a closer look into the development of EVs.

We all know that there is a big push for electric vehicles for a while now. They are better for the environment and produce zero tailpipe emission compared to internal combustion engine powered vehicles. All the big manufacturers have already begun producing EVs and most have even announced plans to have only EVs in their portfolio in the coming years. All of this points towards a future where most people will be roaming around in one. Since EVs are built differently when compared to traditional ICE vehicles, it is required that engineers be familiar with the technology and new practices that accompany it. EdTech startup Skill-Lync has taken things to the next level by building their own prototype EV to give their students a first-hand experience of working with EVs.

This prototype was built over a period of 9 months and attracted an investment of Rs 5 lakh. Six in-house experts from Skill-Lync collaborated with various professionals from leading OEMs to get the project up and running. This 5-seater vehicle can achieve a top speed of 45kmph and has a range of 40km. The top speed figure can be achieved in six seconds from a standing start. As it is a prototype, the vehicle does not have a shell or doors.

Skill-Lync has gone through all the pain of making their own electric vehicle because they want to impart practical knowledge to all their students. Considering how EVs are the future of mobility, a project like this will expose the students to all the aspects and challenges of producing and maintaining a vehicle run on electricity. However, Skill-Lync does not plan to stop at just this. They will be building more EV prototypes and encouraging students to take part in the process. This will help not only the students participating but also other students as well because Skill-Lync will turn it into a masterclass series. Some of these vehicles will also be autonomous and employ the latest technology and sensors in them. Being on the cutting edge of the automotive world will surely add a lot of value to the course.

SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync, said, “The automotive industry is going through a significant change, driven by sustainability and an increasing base of conscious consumers. In addition to our coursework that provides a deep understanding of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design and Analysis, we are also offering a first-hand experience of building an EV from scratch, thus providing a holistic view of the future of the automotive industry.”

Sarangarajan V Iyengar, Co-founder, at Skill-Lync, said, “EVs are a major part of the global sustainable journey and there is a pronounced need for a new crop of automotive engineers that can design, develop, and test these vehicles that are built on new-age, sophisticated systems. We believe that our EV programs combined with the hands-on experience of practically observing how EVs are built will go a long way in bridging the skill gap that exists in disruptive automotive engineering today.”