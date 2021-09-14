Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi’s Nehru Place by next month

The charges for usage of location shall be paid by CESL to DTC on a monthly basis at the rate of Rs 1.00 per kWh of energy dispensed. Initially, the contract period is of 10 years.

By:September 14, 2021 1:28 PM
Transport Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot laid the foundation stone for setting up the EV charging plaza

The first Public Electric Vehicle Charging Plaza is set to become operational at DTC Nehru Place Bus Terminal. Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has been allotted a 10×9 meter space at Nehru Place Bus terminal as the first site to set up this EV charging plaza. The project will be completed and open to the public within a month.

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the state-run Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will develop Public EV charging stations and Battery Swapping stations at seven DTC terminals and depots in the Delhi region.

Each of the seven locations will have a total of six charging points each, three of which will be for two and three-wheelers and three points which can charge four-wheelers. Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the ONE DELHI App of the Delhi Government.

CESL and DTC signed an agreement in this regard on 7 September 2021. Under this collaboration, CESL has been mandated to procure, install, operate, and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the DTC terminals located namely at Dwarka Sector-8, Dwarka Sector-2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar Depot and Kalkaji Depot, within four months.

