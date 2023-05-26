Simple One vs TVS iQube electric scooter comparison

Trying to decide between the Simple One and the TVS iQube? Here’s a detailed comparison between the two electric scooters.

The Simple One electric scooter has created a lot of buzz, from its launch being delayed multiple times, to its range and pricing. The EV maker is squarely targeting the leading e-scooter players in the market such as Ola, Ather, and even TVS, which has been making an impression with the iQube.

We have seen how the recent-launched Simple One electric scooter compares against the segment’s leading brands such as Ola and Ather, and now, let’s see how it compares to the TVS iQube, an electric scooter made by a leading two-wheeler brand.

Design and platform

We have spoken extensively about the Simple One, in our other comparisons, but to keep it short, the Simple One is built around a tubular chassis and features a sporty design, similar to the Ather 450. The angular and sleek design language is sure to attract youngsters.

The TVS iQube takes a more traditional approach in terms of design and on first glimpse, it looks like an ICE vehicle, unlike most EVs that have a quirky design. This approach by TVS helps make the iQube more desirable to a wider audience.

Battery specifications, range, and performance

The Simple One uses a dual battery setup, a fixed unit on the floor and a removable one under the seat. Combined, the battery pack on the Simple One is a 5kWh unit, capable of accelerating the scooter from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 105kmph. Simple claims a range of 212km, which is the highest in the segment.

The TVS iQube uses a 3kWh battery pack that offers a range of 100km on a full charge while taking 4.2 seconds to reach 40kmph from a standstill, while it can reach a top speed of 78kmph. On the charging front, the TVS iQube can be charged in 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the Simple takes under 6 hours.

Features and equipment

Both electric scooters sun on 12-inch wheels, get telescopic front forks, LED lighting, a TFT dash with a host of connected features, and more. However, the Simple One gets a disc brake at the rear, while the TVS iQube gets a drum brake.

So if you are looking to buy one of the two, the Simple One is a good choice if performance is in your mind, however, if performance and sporty looks are what you’re looking for, the Ather 450 makes a better package. However, if just clean mobility is what you are looking for, the TVS iQube is a great choice.