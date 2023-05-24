Simple One vs Ola S1 e-scooter battle – Which one should you buy?

Confused between the Simple One and the Ola S1 Pro? Here’s a detailed comparison of the two electric scooters.

The newest entrant in the electric scooter segment is the Simple One, which after a three-year delay, is finally set to reach customers’ hands starting June 6. The Simple One is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh ex-showroom, putting it directly in the Ola S1’s turf, which is the best-seller in the segment.

This raises a lot of questions amongst buyers, the most important one being which of the two to buy — the tried and tested Ola S1 Pro, or the new (ish) Simple One? Let’s compare the two in terms of design, features, range, and charging time to help you make the best decision.

Simple One vs Ola S1 – Design

Simple One

Let’s start with the visual appeal — at first glance, the Simple One can easily be mistaken for an Ather 450. The scooter features a similar design language to the Ather 450 with a sleek front design with a triangular headlight setup and an angular design. The sleek DRLs, however, are a giveaway that the Simple One is not an Ather.

The Ola’s design is unique, with rounded edges, a unique headlight setup, a low-slung design, and vibrant colours. The Ola S1 needs no introduction as the scooter, no matter how far away, is instantly recognisable. The Simple One portrays a sporty look, while the S1 features a classic, yet modern EV design.

Simple One vs Ola S1 – Battery, range, and charging

From its debut in 2021, the battery pack of the Simple One was upgraded in 2022, and again in 2023, which now uses a hybrid setup — a fixed and a removable unit. Combined, the Simple One gets a 5kWh battery pack which the company claims has a range of 212km, while it can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 105kmph.

The Simple One’s fixed battery can be fully charged in 3 hours 47 minutes, while the removable battery can be charged anywhere, while it takes 2 hours and 7 minutes.

The Ola S1 Pro on the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro gets a non-removable 4kWh battery pack that offers a range of 181km. The Ola S1 Pro can accelerate from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds while being to reach a top speed of 116kmph. The S1 Pro’s battery can be juiced up in 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Features and equipment

TFT dash on the Simple One

The Simple One gets telescopic front forks, disc brakes at both ends, 12-inch wheels, monoshock at the rear, full LED lighting all around, and a large TFT dash that has navigation and a host of connectivity features.

The Ola S1 Pro gets a unique front suspension that has been in the news multiple times while getting disc brakes at both ends, full LED lighting, a large TFT dash with a host of options, and a unique party mode that flashes all the lights. On the features front, the Ola S1 has a clear edge over the Simple One, however, the latter’s usability is yet to be tested in real-world conditions.

Simple One or Ola S1?

Given that both scooters are on par with each other, at least on paper, the Ola S1 has an advantage owing to its availability and real-world presence. The Simple One, being new, is yet to be seen how it performs. Until then, the Ola S1 Pro is a wise choice.