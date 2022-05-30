Simple One electric scooter test rides to begin July 20 in various cities across India. Deliveries for the Simple One will begin shortly after, a company statement said.

Simple Energy is beginning test rides of its flagship EV offering, the Simple One electric scooter, starting July 20. The rides will be held across India on specific dates, starting in Bangalore. The test rides for the Simple One electric scooter will be held in 13 cities across India.

Post Bangalore, test rides for the Simple One will be held in Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji, and other cities. Customers can reserve test ride slots on the company’s website. Simple Energy will conduct rides in more cities in the coming months. The company will start deliveries of the Simple One e-scooter post-test rides.

The Simple One is offered in two variants, Standard and Long Range. The former offers a range of 203 km (claimed) and is priced at Rs Rs 1,09,999, while the Long Range configuration has a claimed range of 300 km and is priced at 1,44,999, both ex-showroom. The Simple One can be booked for Rs 1,947 on the company’s official website.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are delighted to begin the test rides and give customers a sense of what we have been building. We aim to offer the maximum number of test rides to those who have been waiting to ride the Simple One. Additionally, we plan to add more cities in the coming months.”