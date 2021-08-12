Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

The pre-booking amount for the Simple One electric scooter is refundable and is open to PAN India. The pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins.

By:August 12, 2021 2:17 PM

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV maker, today announced the pre-booking amount for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One. The Simple One can be pre-booked at Rs 1947 on the 15th of August. The manufacturer states that the amount has been picked based on the year 1947 as the launch happens on Independence Day. The pre-booking would begin from 5 pm onwards and the vehicle can be booked on the company’s website: simpleenergy.in

The pre-booking amount is refundable and is open to PAN India. The pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins.

In addition to this, Simple also revealed some more information about the portable battery back. The neat-looking battery pack finished in grey weighs over 6 kg.

The product specs revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100 km/h, and 0-50 km/h acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Also read: Ola electric scooter to get reverse mode: Bookings made from 1,000+ cities

Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

The Simple One will be launched in 13 states in India in Phase 1 and the manufacturer is also working on a 2 lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu.

Earlier this week, Simple Energy revealed its plans for the Simple Loop fast charger which will be deployed pan India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. The manufacturer states that the charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters. Going forward, the company will be partnering with shopping complexes, restaurants, etc. to set up these chargers. The Simple Loop claims a capacity to charge up to 2.5 km in a span of 60 seconds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

MG Hector Shine launched at Rs 14.5 lakh: What all this Mid-spec variant gets

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

F1 to race in Miami in 2022: Domenicali confirms new Grand Prix venue

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

In Images: 1,900 hp Pininfarina Battista hyper EV unveiled ahead of debut at Monterey

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Ola Electric scooter launch date and time confirmed

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors launches 110 km-range electric scooter for delivery at EV Expo 2021

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2021 MG Hector Shine Variant India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

Lamborghini revives the Countach after 50 years: New hybrid coming this year

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

How better financing options can help drive electric two-wheeler adoption in India

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG/ Manual Review: VW's make it or break it SUV

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

New Tata Tigor EV teased ahead of launch: Improved range and performance

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

Mahindra XUV700 to debut on August 14: Launch in festive season

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

2021 MG Hector Shine variant launch tomorrow: What to expect

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Hero Motocorp claims Guinness World Records title for ‘Largest Motorcycle Logo’

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Audi Skysphere Concept revealed: Autonomous EV roadster with a trick up its sleeve

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

Why business owners should invest in EV charging stations: Benefits explained

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

How Michelin X Multi Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Humsafar app for diesel doorstep delivery: How does it work, who's it for and more

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220

Maxxis launches new motorcycle tyre range: Fit for Yamaha R15 to Bajaj Pulsar 220