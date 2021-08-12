Simple One electric scooter to get 6 kg portable battery: Range, launch date, expected price

The pre-booking amount for the Simple One electric scooter is refundable and is open to PAN India. The pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins.

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV maker, today announced the pre-booking amount for its flagship electric scooter, Simple One. The Simple One can be pre-booked at Rs 1947 on the 15th of August. The manufacturer states that the amount has been picked based on the year 1947 as the launch happens on Independence Day. The pre-booking would begin from 5 pm onwards and the vehicle can be booked on the company’s website: simpleenergy.in

The pre-booking amount is refundable and is open to PAN India. The pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins.

In addition to this, Simple also revealed some more information about the portable battery back. The neat-looking battery pack finished in grey weighs over 6 kg.

The product specs revealed that the Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100 km/h, and 0-50 km/h acceleration in 3.6 seconds.

Other key features are a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, etc The e-scooter will be priced from Rs 1,10,000 to Rs 1,20,000.

The Simple One will be launched in 13 states in India in Phase 1 and the manufacturer is also working on a 2 lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamilnadu.

Earlier this week, Simple Energy revealed its plans for the Simple Loop fast charger which will be deployed pan India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. The manufacturer states that the charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters. Going forward, the company will be partnering with shopping complexes, restaurants, etc. to set up these chargers. The Simple Loop claims a capacity to charge up to 2.5 km in a span of 60 seconds.

