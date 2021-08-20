Simple One electric scooter gathers over 30,000 bookings: Range, price, deliveries

The Simple One electric scooter is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery pack which is portable and weighs in at 7 kg, while promising a range of 203 km in Eco mode and 236 km in ‘ideal’ conditions

By:Updated: Aug 20, 2021 11:37 AM

Simple Energy today announced that it has received 30000+ pre-bookings for its Simple One electric scooter. The Simple One can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 on the company’s official website (simpleenergy.in). The brand launched its first-ever product One on the 15th of August at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom). Currently in its pre-production stage, the scooter is expected to be put in production towards the end of this year, and deliveries would begin soon after.

“We are elated with the love we’ve been receiving from the launch day. We are grateful to the audience as they believe in the product and have shown support to a home-grown company. We are here to stay!” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said.

The Simple One is powered by a 4.8 kWh battery pack which is portable and weighs in at 7 kg, while promising a real-world range of 203 km in Eco mode and 236 km in ‘ideal’ conditions. The 0-50 km/h sprint time is claimed at 3.6 seconds while a 0 to 40 km/h run is an impressive 2.95 seconds.

Also read: Ola launches S1 electric scooter range at Rs 99,999

To be offered in four colour options (Namma Red, Azzure Blue, Grace White, and Brazen Black), the scooter has a mid-drive motor along with a portable battery and boasts smart features like a TFT touchscreen instrument screen with navigation on the go, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, geo-fencing, OTA updates, remote telemetry, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), vehicle tracking, vacation mode and the system also gives you details about the nearest fast charger location.

Simple Energy has also finalised company-owned experience centres in 13 states. A three-and-a-half-year-old company, Simple Energy currently has 120 vendors along with 70+ suppliers and a capacity of 10 lakh units at its Industry 4.0 Factory. Simple Energy says that it is aiming for 300+ charging stations in the coming three to four months.

