Simple One e-scooter deliveries delayed again: Now scheduled for Q1 2023

The deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter have been delayed once again and the company claims it will now begin in Q1 2023. It will rival the Ola S1 Pro, Hero Vida V1, etc.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Simple Energy, introduced its first-ever electric scooter, Simple One, in August 2021. Initially, its deliveries were about to begin in June this year which was later postponed to September 2022. However, the company has delayed the deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter once again and it’s now claimed to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

According to the company, the deliveries of the Simple One have been postponed owing to the new battery safety guidelines issued by the MoRTH. Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy, said, “Adhering to the new battery safety guidelines issued by the government, Simple has taken a call to defer the deliveries of Simple ONE to thus ensure that our vehicles are certified as per new standards.”

He further added, “Safety has been our priority since the beginning. The scooters delivered will be the best in class scooters that are safe, and futuristic. We appreciate the patience and the love that the customers have showered on us. We look forward to a remarkable journey ahead.” It’s worth noting that the deliveries of the Simple One are now said to begin in Q1 2023 which is around 1.5 years after its official launch in August 2021.

The Simple One e-scooter has been announced with two powertrain options. While the regular model gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kWh removable module that’s claimed to be good for 236 km per charge, its updated model features a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack along with two 1.6 kWh removable modules and claims to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge in ideal conditions.

Simple Energy’s electric scooters get an 8.5 kW electric motor that develops 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque. In terms of pricing, while the regular variant of the Simple One was launched at Rs 1.10 lakh, the updated model is priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom, exclusive of state subsidies. It will rival the Ola S1 Pro, Hero Vida V1, etc.

