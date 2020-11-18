Simple Energy Mark 2 electric scooter ARAI numbers revealed: Retains highest range, top speed in class

Previously Simple Energy, in their internal tests, had claimed that the e-scooter will do 280km, 0-50kmph in 3.2s and a 100kmph top speed.

By:Updated: Nov 18, 2020 11:12 AM

The Simple Energy Mark 2 has been searched quite often on the Internet. The electric scooter built by a bootstrapped start-up has some good AI features and at the same time promises the best range in its class. Now, Simple Energy claims that the scooter has been tested by ARAI. The certifying body has said that the scooter can travel 230+km on a single charge, have a top speed of 103kmph and a 0-50kmph acceleration time of 3.6 seconds. Previously Simple Energy, in their internal tests, had claimed that the e-scooter will do 280km, 0-50kmph in 3.2s and a 100kmph top speed. In fact, if you take a look at the current crop of electric scooters, the Mark 2 still is leagues ahead. Scooters like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube don’t even come close. It may be noted that the 230+km range was achieved in Eco mode. Simple Energy offers Eco, Normal and Sports modes.

Also Read Simple Energy Mark 2 scooter unveiled

The scooter launch is still scheduled for next year. Mid, to be precise. It has got a portable 6kg battery that can be charged 0-80 per cent (home charging) in 40 minutes, 0-100 per cent (home charging) in 1 hour 05 minutes, and 0-50 per cent (fast charging) in 20 minutes. Simple Energy plans to have four experience centres in major cities, and two in the smaller ones. The founders are actively looking to raise investments currently.

More often than not, we have seen such start-ups beginning their new projects with tall claims. These often then disappear into thin air. However, Simple Energy looks like a company that is beginning to inch closer to production with the ARAI certification. Will we see the scooter in flesh and will there be buyers for it? Only time will tell.

Want to see more of such content on electric vehicles? Head over to our Youtube channel.

