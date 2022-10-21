Simple Energy files 12 trademarks: New electric scooters incoming?

Simple Energy has filed trademark applications for as many as 12 brand names, hinting at its possible future line-up. However, the company is yet to commence deliveries of its first product.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up, Simple Energy, has filed trademark applications for as many as 12 brand names, hinting at its possible future line-up of electric scooters. The company has applied trademarks for Simple Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten, Gravity, Vision, and Vision25.

It is worth mentioning that out of twelve, only three patent applications have been approved by the government yet. The approved trademarks are Simple Six, Eight, and Nine. It is not known whether the company is planning to launch any new electric scooters in the near future or just future-proofing the brand names for its electrified future portfolio.

Simple Energy made its market debut with the launch of the Simple One electric scooter in August 2021. While its deliveries were initially about to begin in June this year, after multiple delays, the company is now claiming to start deliveries in the first quarter of 2023. It is offered in two variants with launch prices ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Simple One e-scooter has been announced with two powertrain options. While the regular model gets a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack and a 1.6 kWh removable module that’s claimed to be good for 236 km per charge, its updated model features a 3.2 kWh fixed battery pack along with two 1.6 kWh removable modules and claims to offer a riding range of 300+ km per charge in ideal conditions.

