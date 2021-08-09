Simple Energy unveils EV fast charger Simple Loop, promises 2.5 km in 60 seconds

The manufacturer states that the charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters. Going forward, the company will be partnering with shopping complexes, restaurants, etc. to set up these chargers.

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, today revealed its electric vehicle fast charger called Simple Loop and some more information about the Simple One, its first electric scooter ahead of the launch. As per the information revealed, the company’s flagship vehicle will have a boot space of 30 litres, which it states is the largest in the premium segment.

Moreover, Simple Energy mentions its plans for the Simple Loop fast charger. It will be deployed pan India. The company will be deploying 300+ charging stations in the upcoming months. The manufacturer states that the charges are convenient to use for all kinds of electric scooters. Going forward, the company will be partnering with shopping complexes, restaurants, etc. to set up these chargers.

The Simple Loop claims a capacity to charge up to 2.5 km in a span of 60 seconds.

“We’re thrilled to reveal more details on the Simple One. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will begin shortly after the launch. We look forward to an electrifying path ahead of the launch on 15th August,” Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy, said.

The Simple One electric scooter will be launched in multiple states across India in its first phase. The launch cities would include Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhyapradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Punjab. Simple Energy has also finalized the company-owned experience centers in cities of these states to be able to scale up soon, thus helping in commencing deliveries.

Simple Energy will be launching its first flagship electric scooter on 15th August 2021, from 4 pm onwards. We will be at the launch event to bring you all details.

