SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM’s current product portfolio covers a gamut of applications ranging from 1kW to 200kW as well as from 48V to 700V.

By:July 21, 2021 2:07 PM
SGEM-motor-controller

In India, the electric bug is catching on fast and two- as well as three-wheeler makers seem to be the ones latching onto this. Sterling Gtake E-mobility Ltd (SGEM) claims that they have received an order for Rs 60 crore worth of motor controller units. SGEM is unwilling to disclose the name of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer but given the size of the order, it could be someone like Hero Electric or TVS. SGEM’s current product portfolio covers a gamut of applications ranging from 1kW to 200kW as well as from 48V to 700V. With the aforementioned contracted business commencing next month, SGEM says that it might emerge as the largest domestic supplier of MCUs by the end of this year. SGEM also claims that it is in talks with other electric two-wheeler players. An advanced stage of discussion is also on with three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company expects to see exponential growth in the demand for this product in the future.

Anil Aggarwal, Managing Director, Sterling Tools Ltd., said, “We are delighted that our investment and efforts over the last 3 years have begun paying dividends. We had the courage to invest in the EV segment at an early stage, and therefore, we are ideally positioned today to take advantage of the increasing customer interest in EVs.”

He further added that by the end of the current fiscal year, the company expects EV components to contribute more than 10 per cent of Sterling’s revenues. SGEM is a part of the Sterling Tools Group, a company that is reputed in making cold-forged hi-tensile fasteners. The company has been in India for over four decades. With electrification of vehicles coming in, STL partnered with Jiangsu Gtake Electric Co. Ltd, a leading EV/HEV motor controller manufacturer to support Indian EV OEMs with leading-edge-technology products.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ola CEO hints colour options of electric scooter: 10 metallic, matte shades likely on cards

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Ducati Multistrada V4 India launch date out: 170 hp ADV to challenge BMW R 1250 GS

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025