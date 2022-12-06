Second-gen Volkswagen ID.3 is good to go early next year

Based on the feedback received from its customers, Volkswagen has implemented the suggestions and has improved the quality and design of the 2023 avatar of the EV.

Volkswagen has released the sketches of the second-generation ID.3, which receives a series of exterior, interior and crucial software updates. The German automobile manufacturer has also revealed that the EV will hit the market in March 2023 and there is also an expansion on the production of the model. Currently, the ID.3 is manufactured in Zwickau and Dresden and from next year Wolfsburg will start producing the EV.

According to Volkswagen, the new software will improve the system’s efficiency and performance and it will enable over-the-air updates. The ID.3 will come with more standard equipment like a 12-inch display, a removable luggage storage floor and a centre console with two cup holders.

For convenience, the new ID.3 will come with new assist functions like Plug & Charge and the intelligent Electric Vehicle Route Planner to ensure that the charging experience is user-friendly. It will offer optional features like Travel Assist with Swarm Data and Park Assist Plus with Memory Function. Perennial feedback from ID.3 customers was the average quality of the cabin, but the second-generation EV will now sport high-quality and keeping sustainability in mind, there are no animal-derived materials.

“The new ID.3 demonstrates our commitment to quality, design and sustainability. The design has matured, and we’ve upgraded the materials used in the interior”, said Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen Board Member for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. In coming up with the revamped version, the development team took on board a range of suggestions from customers in order to improve the product and enhance the standard equipment package: “The needs of our customers are always front and centre for us. That’s why we listen carefully and focus on gearing our product portfolio to their requirements”, Labbé added.

