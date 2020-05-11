Scrapped Yamaha FZ converted into an all-electric bike at a shocking price: Here’s how!

Fortunes of a Yamaha FZ rotting in scrap changed when a group of students purchased it and converted into an all-electric, fully-functional, desirable bike. Here's all about the 'Fuerza'.

The Indian automotive industry is moving in the direction of all-electric mobility and even mainstream manufacturers have jumped into this race. Sure, this shift to electric vehicles has attracted multiple student projects as well and the latest example comes from a team of six final-year engineering college students of Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem in Tamil Nadu. The team made an electric bike using a scrapped Yamaha FZ as a donor bike that was purchased for just Rs 10,000. After that, the bike was not only restored to glory but was converted into an all-electric motorcycle as well with all the necessary modifications. Named as ‘Fuerza’, which means strength or force, the electric bike can cover a maximum of 80 km on a single full charge while the top speed is pegged at 40 kmph as of now.

The lithium-ion battery on the bike can be charged through a regular home socket as well. The students say that in case of 15 amp input, the battery can be charged in up to 3.5 hours. On the other hand, if you use a 5 amp or 10 amp socket, the charging time would be extended a bit to approximately 4 hours. The 48v lithium-ion battery on the bike is fixed and the same has been sourced from Green Energy Solutions in Chennai. The battery powers a BLDC electric motor. In order to accommodate the battery and the motor, the frame of the bike has also been tweaked.

Moreover, the headlamp and the turn indicators on the Fuerza have been sourced from a Yamaha RX100. The six students are currently working on making this solution of conversion from a petrol-powered bike to an electric bike a more convincing one. Moreover, the team aims to make this solution apt for the conversion of any petrol bike to an electric one. Coming to the cost of this particular conversion, it took Rs 98,000 that includes the cost for purchasing the scrap bike along with all the testing and trial runs. The students claim that if the bike enters mass production, the job would be done between Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000.

The team also plans to offer multiple solutions in the future depending on customer requirements like better speed, range and more. Also, the students claim that the battery on the bike can be charged from zero to 100 percent with the consumption of just 2 to 3 units of electricity. That said, the cost of fully charging the battery is well under Rs 20. The Fuerza electric bike was showcased at India’s first new Clean and Intelligent Mobility Mission Festival 2019-2020 that was organised under All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The said project was awarded the first prize with a cash reward of Rs 50,000. Moreover, all thanks to this e-bike project, two of the six students from the Fuerza team managed to grab a job opportunity at Bengaluru-based Sun Mobility. Once the lockdown gets over, the Fuerza electric bike prototype would be showcased to multiple bike manufacturers and the students are quite hopeful of getting an investor as well.

The six students involved in the Fuerza project are – B.Elavarassan, R.Abinash, T.Chandradevan, S.Jagadeeswaran, S.Ahmed Taufeeq and R.Balachandran. The team got support in terms of funding from the College Management along with guidance from the Principal – Dr. V.Karthikeyan.

