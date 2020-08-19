Royal Enfield electric bike launch on track: Here’s what it could be like!

We don't expect Royal Enfield to diverge much from its core design language when it comes to its upcoming all-electric motorcycle. Here is what we know so far and how the brand is aiming to enter in the electric bike segment!

Representational image – Electric Royal Enfield Bullet Photon (Source: Peter Henshaw)

Ever wondered what a silent Bullet might look like and how it would be to ride? Well, an all-electric Enfield might turn into a reality soon and the latest bit comes straight from the horse’s mouth. Royal Enfield working on an all-electric motorcycle is not a mystery! The company in the past has confirmed multiple times that it is working on an electric bike and is quite serious about the same. Now very recently, during the announcement of the company’s financial results for the last quarter, Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield confirmed that the electric bike plans are very much on track and intact. Dasari further confirmed that Royal Enfield has built a number of prototypes and is currently looking at the segment in which it can enter with its electric motorcycle. Now coming to what the upcoming electric Royal Enfield bike will look like! Well, honestly, it would be a bit early to comment on the same.

However, we do not believe that the company will diverge much from its core design philosophy. That said, in most certainty, expect the electric Royal Enfield to have a street cruiser design with some modern touches in order to justify itself as a premium electric motorcycle. When it comes to other details like the battery & motor specs along with the charging infrastructure, no information is available on the same right now. The company’s recent approach has been to make the brand more accessible to the masses and in the process, it is also rumoured to launch a 250cc motorcycle in the near future.

That said, if Royal Enfield desires to go for the same approach for its electric bike, then it can be a hit in the market, especially keeping in mind the brand perception and the immensely huge fan-following for Royal Enfield. That said, we are expecting the electric bike to make its entry in the market with a price tag that may near Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The project is still a bit distant from reality, and we only expect to see an electric RE some time, not before 2022.

