Revolt stops bookings for RV400, RV300 electric bikes: Here’s why

Revolt RV400 and RV300 electric bikes are currently priced in India at Rs 1,18,999 and Rs 94,999 respectively.

Revolt Motors has temporarily stopped bookings for its RV400 and RV300 electric bikes. However, if you are interested in booking any of the two bikes, you can fill in your details on the company’s official website and you will be notified once the bookings resume. Revolt Motors on its official India website has mentioned that the bookings have been suspended temporarily with the overwhelming response and hence, it won’t be accepting fresh bookings for some time. Last year in December, Revolt Motors implemented a massive price hike across its electric bike range. In order to be precise, the RV400 is now priced at Rs 1,18,999 while the RV300 will now set you back by Rs 94,999. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

That said, both these bikes saw a huge upward price revision of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Not only this, but the company had also raised the booking amounts of the two bikes. The last known booking amount stood at Rs 7,999 for RV400 and 7,199 for RV300. Having said that, the company had increased the booking amounts for the two models by Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,200 respectively. Speaking of the specs of the company’s flagship product – the RV400, the electric bike offers a range of up to 150 km on a single full charge along with a top speed of 85 kmph.

The bike comes with three riding modes namely Eco, Normal, and Sports. The lithium-ion battery on the RV400 takes up to four and a half hours to get completely charged. The bike also comes with a dedicated MyRevolt mobile app that offers features like Geofencing, trip details and also, lets you set artificial exhaust sounds for your electric bike. In other news, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd recently invested Rs 150 crore in Revolt Motors and will be helping the EV brand to expand its presence across India.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.