Revolt RV400 sold out within 2 hours: Why this electric bike is so popular

The company had recently said that they have increased production and hence the bikes will be delivered to customers quickly.

By:Updated: Jun 18, 2021 5:15 PM

Revolt Motors made a name for itself with just two products on sale. The Indian company, helmed by Rahul Sharma, launched these products in 2019 and since then, the bookings had been on and off. Today while the bookings were opened at 12 pm, it has now been reported that the window has been closed. Revolt Motors sold more than Rs 50 crore worth of motorcycles within a span of two hours. The company had recently said that they have increased production and hence the bikes will be delivered to customers quickly. Customers who booked their bikes now are being promised a delivery timeline starting from September 2021. Yesterday, due to the changes in the FAME II subsidy scheme, Revolt had announced a huge Rs 28,000 off the sticker price of the RV400. Here’s a look into why this electric motorcycle is so preferred.

Also Read Revolt RV400 review

First up, the RV400 came in at a time when electric motorcycles were a rarity. In fact, there were no renowned electric motorcycles (still aren’t) in the market. Revolt took advantage of this and while the bike design wasn’t exceptional, it wasn’t repulsive either. Revolt Motors made sure their pricing as well as the process of owning a bike was as easy as just producing your Aadhar card and paying a small EMI. No downpayment or reservation fees. The all-inclusive service package for five years was another boon wherein the customer doesn’t have to worry about even a tyre change.

Go through the owners’ forum of the Revolt RV400 and you will realise that there are far less complaints compared to any other new product. This and the massive eight year warranty will ensure that you may never go wrong with this product. Revolt Motors also facilitates battery swapping stations which make it convenient for someone buying the bike to enjoy its performance. Did you know that one can make a customisable motorcycle sound while riding the Revolt? This can be done through an app on the phone thereby making those jaywalkers aware that a vehicle is approaching them.

If you’re looking to book your Revolt RV400, go to the company website and put in your email ID on the “Notify Me” tab.

