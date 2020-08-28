Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

In order to address the range anxiety of the customers, the battery on the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 is removable so that one can charge the battery at his or her home or office through a 15-ampere charger. The battery takes up to 4.5 hours to get completely charged.

By:Published: August 28, 2020 4:40 PM

Revolt Motors is all set to enter Mumbai with the launch of its RV400 and RV300 electric bikes on 30th August. Bookings for the two electric bikes for the Mumbai customers will start at 3 PM on the said date. Speaking to Express Drives, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd. confirmed that the bikes will be delivered to the Mumbai customers by November 2020. The company is aiming to be present in as many as 30 major cities across India by the end of next year. Revolt Motors has also announced the launch of Revolt Hub in Mumbai in Andheri West. Prices for the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 remain the same for the Mumbai customers. That said, the Revolt RV400 will be available for Rs 3,999 per month that is to be paid for 38 months along with Rs 3,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website.

On the other hand, the RV300 will be available at Rs 2,999 per month that is to be paid for 36 months along with Rs 2,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website. The Revolt RV400 comes with a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery and the electric bike can reach a top speed of 85 kmph. The range offered on a single full charge is claimed at 150 km. In order to address the range anxiety of the customers, the battery on the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 is removable so that one can charge the battery at his or her home or office through a 15-ampere charger. The battery takes up to 4.5 hours to get completely charged.

Moreover, you can also switch the battery at any of the Revolt Switch Stations in less than 60 seconds. Rahul also stated that almost 75 percent of the existing Revolt customers prefer to switch the battery at the company’s battery swapping stations. Speaking on the Delhi EV policy, Rahul told Express Drives that he is quite happy and found the move brilliant. Sharma further stated that more states should be implementing such policies for faster adoption of electric vehicles.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Fastest bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Scrambler-style Svartpilen 250, supersport RC 200 and more

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Mahindra collaborates with Israel's REE Automotive to develop electric commercial vehicles

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Skoda Rapid automatic bookings start: Verna turbo rival's specs, fuel efficiency revealed

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 available with cash discount: Offers, EMI and validity explained

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.26 lakh: More powerful Hornet to rival TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Bajaj Dominar 250 Video Review: Price, specs, features

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Audi RSQ8, the fastest production SUV Coupe, launched in India

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Honda CB125R electric bike in the making: Patent images reveal design, other details!

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

Renault Triber AMT review: A family man's budget automatic 7-seater

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

MG Hector Plus prices increased: Innova Crysta rival costlier by this much

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Ducati Panigale V2 launched in India: 155hp 959 successor priced at Rs 16.99 lakh with new features!

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

Mahindra Marazzo BS6 launched: New variants, price, specs explained

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

2020 Honda Jazz launched in India at Rs 7.5 lakh: Design upgrades, segment-first sunroof & more

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

2020 Honda Jazz BS6 India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Ducati Panigale V2 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs and more!

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Flipkart logistics to switch entirely to electric vehicles by 2030: First Indian E-Commerce to join EV100

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Hero Xtreme 160R video review: Price, specs, features

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled

Triumph Trident to return with new roadster in 2021: Prototype unveiled