Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes Mumbai launch date out: Booking, token amount, more details!

Revolt Motors is all set to enter Mumbai with the launch of its RV400 and RV300 electric bikes on 30th August. Bookings for the two electric bikes for the Mumbai customers will start at 3 PM on the said date. Speaking to Express Drives, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd. confirmed that the bikes will be delivered to the Mumbai customers by November 2020. The company is aiming to be present in as many as 30 major cities across India by the end of next year. Revolt Motors has also announced the launch of Revolt Hub in Mumbai in Andheri West. Prices for the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 remain the same for the Mumbai customers. That said, the Revolt RV400 will be available for Rs 3,999 per month that is to be paid for 38 months along with Rs 3,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website.

On the other hand, the RV300 will be available at Rs 2,999 per month that is to be paid for 36 months along with Rs 2,999 as a one-time booking amount on the website. The Revolt RV400 comes with a 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery and the electric bike can reach a top speed of 85 kmph. The range offered on a single full charge is claimed at 150 km. In order to address the range anxiety of the customers, the battery on the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 is removable so that one can charge the battery at his or her home or office through a 15-ampere charger. The battery takes up to 4.5 hours to get completely charged.

Moreover, you can also switch the battery at any of the Revolt Switch Stations in less than 60 seconds. Rahul also stated that almost 75 percent of the existing Revolt customers prefer to switch the battery at the company’s battery swapping stations. Speaking on the Delhi EV policy, Rahul told Express Drives that he is quite happy and found the move brilliant. Sharma further stated that more states should be implementing such policies for faster adoption of electric vehicles.

