Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt Intellicorp has hiked the prices of its two electric bikes namely the RV 400 and the RV 300 in India. For the former, this is the second price hike as the first time, the prices were increased in the month of February 2020. Moreover, apart from increasing the prices, the company has hiked the booking amount as well. Now, digging into the details, the Revolt RV400 is now priced at Rs 1,18,999 as compared to its previous price of 1,03,999. That said, the company has raised the prices of its flagship model by a significant Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the RV300 will now set you back by Rs 94,999 as against its previous price tag of Rs 84,999 and hence, you will now have to pay an additional Rs 10,000. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

Watch video | Our Revolt RV400 electric bike review:

Now, talking about the booking amounts for the two electric bikes, you will now have to pay Rs 7,999 to book the RV400. On the other hand, the figure is 7,199 if you wish to book the RV300. That said, as one can see, while the booking amount for the Revolt RV400 has increased by 4,000, the same for RV300 has seen an increment by Rs 5,200. Previously, the booking amounts for the Revolt RV400 and the RV300 were set at 3,999 and Rs 2,999 respectively.

In addition, Revolt Motors has removed the older 38-month plan for both the models and instead, it has announced new and shorter My Revolt 24-month and 36-month plans for both, RV 400 and the RV 300. The latest price hike and the change in subscription plans have nothing to do with any changes to the two electric bikes which means that the Revolt RV400 and RV300 remain exactly the same as before.

