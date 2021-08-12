Revolt RV400 gets keyless motor on/off feature: How existing customers can update

While approaching the motorcycle, one needs to just swipe on the app on their smartphone and the bike will start.

Revolt Motors has been making all the right noises (no pun intended). The electric vehicle company, launched their first two motorcycles in 2019, has been in much demand. So much that the brand had to stop taking bookings for the sheer overload that the factory had to deal with. Now it seems that behind the scenes the company has been working on updating the motorcycle. New Revolt RV400 deliveries happening in September will get a smartphone-based keyless motor on/off feature. While approaching the motorcycle, one needs to just swipe on the app on their smartphone and the bike will start. While switching off the motor, the same process is to be done. A user can also locate their motorcycle in a crowded parking lot via this feature. We checked with Revolt and they confirmed that this feature is available only on new deliveries.

However, older customers need not fret. The company has rolled out an update and has instructed its service centres to provision the same on existing customer motorcycles. This update is only for the RV400 and not for RV300 customers. Moreover, customers need not pay an additional amount for the same and it is complementary.

Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors said, “Revolt has always been the first in class to introduce the latest innovation and technology in the market. We are glad to introduce the swipe to start feature, helping consumers to rev freely. We are constantly striving to enhance our riding experience to offer one of its kind innovation. With this feature, consumers now don’t need a separate key, one can simply start the bike with their mobile. At Revolt Motors, we look forward to providing a holistic experience to our consumer right from starting the bike. Over the past few years, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers and we will continue to innovate and offer best in class technology.”

