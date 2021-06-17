Revolt RV400 gets a massive Rs 28,000 price cut: Now costs equivalent to Bajaj Pulsar NS125

Bookings for the Revolt RV400 are reopening tomorrow at 12 PM on the company's official website. Here are more details.

Following the Govt’s decision to increase electric two-wheeler subsidies under the FAME II scheme, Revolt Intellicorp has now announced a big price cut for its flagship electric bike – RV400. In order to be precise, the company has announced that it has now revised the price of the said model at Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom). That said, the company has slashed the price of the RV400 by close to Rs 28,000. With the said pricing, the Revolt RV400 now costs equivalent to bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Very recently, Revolt Intellicorp announced that bookings for the RV400 will reopen tomorrow at 12 PM on the company’s official website. The company says that it will reopen the bookings for the RV400 in six cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Customers can register for bookings through the “Notify Me” tab on the company’s website before the bookings go live in order to get notified. Revolt says that it is now looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in the country. Going into the details of the product, the Revolt RV400 comes with three riding modes namely Eco, Normal and Sports. The electric bike can touch a top speed of 85 kmph in Sports mode. On the other hand, in Eco mode, the bike can deliver a maximum claimed range of 150 km on a single full charge.

Moreover, the electric bike comes with smartphone connectivity and gets features like Geo-fencing, ride statistics, vehicle tracking and more. In addition, you also get as many as four artificial sounds with the Revolt RV400 to mimic the sound of a conventional ICE motorcycle. Just like Revolt, other electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Ather Energy, TVS, Okinawa and Ampere have also announced a price cut across their product range in order to pass on the benefits to the customers. In order to get the price cut details for all electric bikes and scooters due to revision in Govt’s FAME II scheme, do check out the link above this paragraph!

