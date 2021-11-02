Revolt electric bike to be available in these five new cities in November

After attracting strong demand for the receiving for its electric bikes particularly with rising petrol prices. Revolt electric bikes promise savings for its customers with running cost as low as Rs 9 per 100 km.

By:November 2, 2021 1:17 PM

Revolt, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer is all set to expand its pan India footprint by opening up dealerships in five new cities that include Kolkata, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vizag and Vijayawada. With the opening of experience centres in these five new cities, Revolt will have 19 dealerships in 14 major cities spread across nine states in the country. These experience centres cater to customers for sales and after-sales services and spare. Revolt opened dealerships in three cities in the month of October ahead of the festive season.

Revolt’s flagship model, the RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85 km/h.

Also read: Ola Electric S1 scooter launched at Rs 79,999: Price, range, specs of Ather 450X rival

The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and kilometres done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap the Revolt’s battery.

The bike features three riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – each suiting to the riding style and needs of the driver. RV400 comes with Upside Down (USD) forks up-front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

