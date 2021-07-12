Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike recently received a massive price cut of Rs 28,000 in Delhi, thanks to the revisions in the Govt's FAME II scheme.

By:Updated: Jul 12, 2021 7:02 PM

 

Revolt Motors has announced the reopening of bookings of its flagship electric bike – the RV400. The company said that the bookings will reopen across six cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in which it is operational at present. The bookings will reopen at 12 PM on 15th July, 2021. Last time around, when the company opened bookings for the RV400, it witnessed an overwhelming response. The company says that it sold Rs 50 crores worth of RV400 electric bikes and had to closed bookings in less than two hours of them going live. Revolt Motors says that the deliveries of the booked RV400 electric motorcycles will start from September 2021.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

If you wish to book the RV400 electric bike, all you have to do is click the “Notify Me” tab on the company website www.revoltmotors.com and enter your details. Now, going into the details of the product, the Revolt RV400 gets a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor paired to a 72V, 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery, thanks to which the bike can touch a top speed of 85 kmph. The bike also comes with MyRevolt App that offers features like bike locator/Geo-fencing, customized sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, ride statistics and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station for battery swapping.

The Revolt RV400 also gets three riding modes namely Eco, Normal and Sport. Suspension system comprises of upside-down (USD) forks up-front along with a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear. After the latest revision in the Government’s FAME II scheme for faster adoption of electric vehicles, Revolt recently announced a massive price cut of Rs 28,000 for the RV400 in Delhi after which the bike is available for an attractive price of Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the National Capital. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews and more.

