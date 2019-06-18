Revolt RV 400, India’s first smart electric bike: 4G Sim, exhaust sound options,156 km range and more

Revolt Intellicorp has unveiled its first electric bike for India. Called as the RV400, the newly unveiled Revolt Intellicorp's electric motorcycle is India's first AI-based e-bike that has multiple features that are first for an electric two-wheeler. Not only this, but the Revolt also offers performance that makes it on par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. In terms of equipment, the Revolt RV400 Intellicorp electric bike comes with some premium bits like an all-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting set up, inverted forks up front and a front disc brake. Pre-bookings of this bike will open on 25th June at a price of Rs 1,000. The RV400 will be launched across 7 cities in India within the next four months.

The Electric motor and batteries are imported while the Battery Management System and ECU have been developed in house by Revolt Intellicorp. Revolt's electric bike has an ARAI claimed a range of 156 km while the top speed is pegged at 85 kmph. The bike will be offered with battery swapping technology. For this, Revolt is going to set-up multiple charging stations within a particular city.

Revolt electric bike comes with an embedded 4G Sim card that ensures connectivity while on the go. You can also install a mobile application on your smartphone with the help of which you can keep a check on the health of your vehicle while also performing multiple other operations. With the help of this application, one can also remotely start the bike. In addition to this, this app will guide you to the nearest swap station. Scan the QR code at the station and you are ready to swap the battery. Not only this, but you can even order the battery at your home with the help of this app.

Not only this One of the most interesting features on the Revolt electric bike is that the rider can choose between multiple artificial sounds as per his or her choice to make the bike sound like a conventional IC engine motorcycle. The bike will be offered in two colour options of Red and Black.

For now, the Revolt electric bike does not have any direct competition. However, looking at the price point and features, the e-bike goes up against the likes of Ather 450 electric scooter. The competition will also come from the upcoming Tork T6X but that's a matter of time when it gets launched.

Revolt Intellicorp is founded by Rahul Sharma who also happens to be the Co-Founder of renowned smartphone brand Micromax.

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now.