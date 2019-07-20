Revolt RV 400 electric bike India launch date out! Multiple segment-first features to be announced

Revolt RV 400, India's first smart electric bike is all set to be launched on 7th August. The RV 400 will be the first product to be launched by Revolt Intellicorp, a company owned by Rahul Sharma, who is also the co-founder of Micromax. The electric bike is available for pre-bookings on the company's official website along with Amazon.in. The brand announced a few days back that the RV 400 has crossed 2500 bookings in just 15 days. The Revolt RV 400 electric bike has an ARAI certified range of 156 km and the vehicle will get three riding modes namely Eco, City and Sport. The top speed of close to 85 kmph can be achieved in the Sport mode.

Watch the Revolt smartphone app explained in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As far as features are concerned, the Revolt RV 400 will get a Revolt smartphone application with the help of which you can keep a track of your vehicle health, track the nearest battery-swapping station, set geo-fencing and do lots more. Revolt is also offering a unique feature in which you can set an artificial sound of an IC engine bike to your electric motorcycle. You can choose the exhaust note through the app and can even make one as per your preferences. The company had earlier announced that most of the features will be announced on the launch day.

During the unveil, Revolt showed us a teaser video, suggesting that the bike will also come with a voice command enabled helmet for better convenience. Coming to the price, the Revolt RV 400 is expected to be priced at close to Rs 1 lakh. There is no direct rival of the RV 400 as of now as it is going to be India's first-ever electric bike to go on sale. However, in terms of features and performance, the RV 400 will go up against the likes of the Ather 450. We will be bringing you instant updates from the launch event, so stay tuned.

For the latest auto news and reviews, visit our official Express Drives YouTube channel.