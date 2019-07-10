Revolt RV 400 crosses 2500 bookings in 15 days: India’s 1st smart electric bike launching this month

Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. recently unveiled its first ever electric motorcycle for India - the RV 400. The brand had announced its partnership with Amazon India and the pre-bookings for the electric bike opened on 25th June. The Revolt RV 400 currently available for pre-bookings for INR 1,000 on Amazon.in. The e-bike was unveiled on June 18 and is India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle. The company said in a press statement that the bookings opened exclusively for customers in Delhi and Pune through RevoltMotors.com and Amazon.in and the bookings have crossed the 2500 mark and still counting.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd said that Revolt believes there are a lot of opportunities that exist in the online retail space that has been untouched. Following the recent e-revolution that has just begun, Revolt wants to go beyond traditional retail and widen the width of our distribution. The look of the motorcycle has created a lot of excitement, particularly with the Generation (wh)Y. In yet another disruption, Revolt Intellicorp is happy to partner with Amazon India, the perfect platform to reach our consumers. He added that Revolt also understands that the day of vehicle delivery is an important tradition in India, so when it is time for them to deliver, the customers will be in for a big surprise!

Shalini Puchalapalli, Director, Category Management, Amazon India said that Amazon is excited to partner with Revolt Intellicorp to bring their new AI enabled motorcycle RV 400 for the customers on Amazon.in. Smart mobility solutions are the future of automotive technology and this partnership allows Amazon to bring them closer to our customers across the country.

The Revolt RV 400 will be available in two colour options namely Rebel Red and Cosmic Black. The AI-enabled motorcycle has an ARAI certified range of 156 kms and is powered by the Revolt App which is available for both, Android and iOS. The app comes with connectivity features such as ‘Bike Locator’, ‘door-step battery delivery’, ‘mobile swap stations’, ‘anti-theft’, ’sound selection and preview’, among many other utilities.