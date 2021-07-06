Revolt Motors introduces online vehicle tracking system for electric motorcycle delivery

Revolt Motors is taking steps towards offering a 100% contactless sales experience for all customers. It is registering demand from various parts of the country for its flagship product - RV400

By:July 6, 2021 11:20 AM

Revolt Motors, an electric vehicle company, recently announced a new service called VOLT – Vehicle OnLine Tracking system for its customers who have booked its electric vehicles. The company is working on expanding production capacities in order to fulfil orders for the RV series. To facilitate the delivery of electric vehicles to its customers, the company launched the VOLT system which enables the customer to track the status of their bike right from booking to production stages till the delivery.

Revolt states that it has invested extensively in technology and an AI platform. Such a system, which is currently only available with eCommerce giants, will be the first of its kind in the auto industry to enable clarity to its customers. Consumers can track the delivery status of their motorcycle via their Booking IDs or mobile number by clicking on the “Track Your Revolt” button on the website.

The company is taking steps towards offering a 100% contactless sales experience for all customers. It is registering demand from various parts of the country and aims to scale up its online sales infrastructure to enable pan India sales.

Also read: Revolt RV400 sold out within 2 hours: Why this electric bike is so popular

“With this feature, we at Revolt Motors look forward to providing a holistic experience to our consumers right from the beginning of their purchase journey. Over the past few years, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers and we will continue to innovate and offer best-in-class technology,” Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Motors, said.

Last month, following the amendments to the FAME II scheme incentives, Revolt Intellicorp announced a big price cut for the RV400. The price was revised to Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom), slashed by about Rs 28,000. With this, the RV400 is now priced similar to Bajaj Pulsar NS125.

