Revolt Intellicorp announces India’s first AI-enabled e-motorcycle: 150 km range, 4G LTE sim & more

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma has just announced the launch of his new venture Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. Wholly-owned by Rahul Sharma, who is transitioning from mobiles to mobility, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. aims at making personal mobility practical, affordable and sustainable. Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in Gurgram with a manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana that is spread across an area of over 100,000 square feet. The said production facility has a capacity of 1,20,000 vehicles commissioned for the Phase 1. The company said in a press statement that an experienced R&D team has been working for close to 2 years with a joint vision of introducing India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle.

Talking about the new venture, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. said that as a mechanical engineer by qualification, he always found mobility and the expanse of opportunities it offers, very intriguing. There is a colossal need for using technology to disrupt urban commute and make it cleaner and sustainable. He added that he is doing his my bit and feel this is the right time for every player operating in this space to come together for the greater good of our environment. He says that his vision is to see every household in India have access to sustainable mobility.

The company's official website for India RevoltMotors.com will go live today. Sharma says that when it comes to electric two-wheelers, there are currently vehicles that are either underpowered or over-engineered and hence, it is important to bring in something that fits in between that is equal to or better than an IC engined bike. Revolt is currently looking to enter the auto industry as a whole and not an EV industry. Revolt kept some key things in mind while making its first electric motorcycle for India. First and foremost, the company has made sure that the e-bike is good looking and is high on performance.

Apart from this, in order to prevent range anxiety among the customers, the first e-bike by Revolt will have a range of close to 150 km. When it comes to charging infrastructure, the company said that a whole ecosystem will be developed. Also, it would be making multiple connected devices and not just electric two-wheelers. The company has hinted that its upcoming e-bike for India would be affordable as it would be a 'right product that will matter to people'. Market launch of Revolt's first e-bike will take place sometime in June and the bike will be retailed through via both, online and dealership modes.