Revolt electric bike launching tomorrow: Expected price, features of India’s first smart e-bike

Revolt Intellicorp is set to launch India's first smart electric bike tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. The company has completed the ARAI homologation process for its first ever electric bike for India and the vehicle will offer an ARAI certified 156 km range with a fully charged battery. The technical specifications and performance figures of the Revolt electric bike are currently a mystery but you can expect the bike to be at par with a conventional 125cc motorcycle. The design sketch of the Revolt smart electric bike was revealed a few days back by the company. The front end of the motorcycle will come with LED DRLs that should look appealing in the night.

One of the prime features of this electric motorcycle is the embedded 4G sim that will always keep it connected while on the go and ensure timely OTA (Over The Air) updates. Revolt Intellicorp currently has its production facility in Manesar that has a production capacity of 1.2 lakh units for Phase 1. Headquartered in Gurugram, the brand says that its R&D team is working for close to 2 years now to bring India's first ever AI-enabled motorcycle.

Speaking of the rivalry, the Revolt electric bike will primarily go up against the likes of the upcoming Tork T6X e-bike. In terms of performance, the bike will also see competition coming from the Ather 450 electric scooter. As far as pricing is concerned, we expect the Revolt electric bike to come at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh. Revolt Intellicorp has plans to set up dedicated charging stations and the bike will be launched in India in a phase-wise manner.

