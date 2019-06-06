Revolt electric bike India launch date out! 156 km range with smart features

Revolt Intellicorp has finally revealed the launch date of its first ever electric motorcycle for India. The electric bike will be launched in India on 18th June and the same will be a smart e-bike because it is AI enabled. Moreover, Revolt Intellicorp smart electric bike has recently completed the ARAI homologation process. The company claims that the motorcycle will offer a range of 156 km once the battery is fully charged. As for the complete specifications of a motorcycle, the numbers are still a mystery but you can expect it to be at par with a traditional 125cc motorcycle. The battery and electric motor of the e-bike will be imported while the battery management system along with the electronic control unit have been made completely in house.

A few weeks back, Revolt Intellicorp revealed the design sketches of the motorcycle. As per the image, the bike will come with a sculpted fuel tank. Moreover, the bike will get inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The headlamp of the motorcycle gets LED DRLs that should look quite appealing in the dark, looking at the design. Renault Intellicorp has a production facility in Manesar, which has a capacity of 1.2 lakh units for the first phase. Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd. has its headquarter in Gurgaon and the company says that an R&D team is working for close to 2 years with a vision of bringing out India’s first AI-enabled electric motorcycle.

Speaking of the competition, the upcoming Revolt electric bike will rub shoulders against the likes of the upcoming Tork T6X e-bike and Ather 450 electric scooter. As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Revolt e-bike is expected to be priced around the Rs 1 lakh mark. More details about the Revolt electric bike to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates. Catch the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!