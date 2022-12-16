Revamp Moto’s Buddie 25 EV launched: Priced from Rs 66,999

The new RM Buddie 25 EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999, ex-showroom. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 70 km per charge and has a 25 kmph top speed.

Revamp Moto, a Nashik-based electric vehicle start-up, has introduced its first transformable EV in the Metaverse. The new RM Buddie 25 EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open online on the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 999.

Revamp Moto Buddie 25: Battery and range

The RM Buddie 25 EV features a 48V, 25Ah lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a riding range of 70 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 25 kmph and hence doesn’t require any registration or license. This EV can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Revamp Moto Buddie 25: Delivery timeline

Revamp Moto claims that the Buddie 25 has been built completely in-house from the ground up and it will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Thane, Maharashtra. Through its various financing partners, Revamp is offering financing options like no cost EMI and instant loans. Its deliveries are expected to commence by April 2023.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Ola S1 Air: All you need to know:

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the launch, Pritesh Mahajan, Founder and CEO, Revamp Moto, remarked, “After a long and arduous journey, Revamp is proud to launch India’s first ever transformable EV, RM Buddie 25. The Buddie is built on Modular Utility Platform where attachments like insulated box, carrier, saddle bags and many more can be swapped as per requirements in less than 30 seconds.”

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.