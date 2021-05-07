Renault Megane E-Tech teased: Captur-sized electric SUV to be revealed this year

Renault stated during a virtual press conference on Thursday that the Megane E-Tech will its first electric vehicle towards achieving the target of 24 EVs by 2025.

By:Updated: May 07, 2021 12:00 PM

Renault have teased its upcoming all-new Megane E-Tech electric SUV ahead of its full reveal later this year. The SUV is expected to be similarly sized as the Renault Captur. The Megane E-Tech was first showcased as a concept late last year. The French car manufacturer stated during a virtual press conference that the Megane E-Tech will its first electric vehicle towards achieving the target of 24 EVs by 2025.

The teaser image shows the name of the vehicle and the tail lamps which so far look similar to the concept. The logo is new, flanked by LED strips and a golden ‘E’. It will be the first Renault to be based on its new CMF-EV platform which underpins the Nissan Ariya and was developed for all electric models that come out of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Renault Megane E-Tech could come powered by a 217 hp electric motor with a peak torque of 300 Nm. The company claims it’ll do 0-100 km/h in under 8 seconds. It’ll have a 60 kWh battery with a claimed range of 450 km between charges.

Also read: 1000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

According to design director Gilles Vidal, the brand is planning “substantial changes for the interiors, starting with the Megane E”. The company also recently teased the interior of the upcoming electric SUV. The teaser shows a large L-shaped infotainment screen highlighting the new look cabin.

An on-board charger will allow 7 kW AC single-phase charging from a wallbox, with AC three-phase compatibility, too. Charge times have not been revealed yet, except that the electric Megane will be able to reclaim about 198 km of range in 30 minutes when rapid charging at its maximum of 130kW DC.

