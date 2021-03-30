Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

While we may believe these aren't really needed, manufacturers on the contrary provide these features as standard in their low-speed electric vehicles.

By:March 30, 2021 1:38 PM
The Okinawa Dual is a low-speed electric scooter for B2C applications. However, it boasts a disc brake in the front.

A scooter or bike whose top speed is only 25 or 35kmph doesn’t really need disc brakes and that too at both ends. Especially, when one can literally stop the scooter or bike with drum brakes as well. Plus this same vehicle doesn’t even need powerful LED headlights. Well, that’s what you or I as laypeople will think. However, manufacturers like Detel (credited with making the world’s most economical electric two-wheeler) still add these features to their road-going vehicles. Why is this so? The reasons could also be cosmetic and just to go one up on the competition. However, a recent conversation with a bunch of EV makers like GoGreen BOV helped us better understand this equation. These parts, especially when manufacturers purchase them in bulk, prove to be really cost-effective. So, here is delving into the reasons why all manufacturers make these features standard in their low-speed vehicle.

LED lighting proves to be more efficient than an incandescent bulb. The LED consumes less power and illuminates more. In an electric vehicle, the electricity generated as well as consumed is lower due to the use of LEDs. This is also one of the reasons why EV usually don’t have DRLs as having a constantly illuminated lamp means more electricity is being used up. In short, an ICE vehicle with its DRLs on or AHO consumes more petrol/diesel than another two- or four-wheeler that doesn’t have these feature.

Also Read GoGreen BOV electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range

As for disc brakes, the reason given is more on the lines of safety. But, for the other road users. Since an EV generates next to no powertrain noise, it is quite possible that a jaywalker might cross the road and emergency application of brakes might be called for. As we are aware, a disc brake has much more stopping power than a conventional drum brake. This is why disc brakes, however wooden they feel on EVs, are a given feature.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Exclusive! Triumph Rocket 3 Black limited edition India launch timeline out: 15 out of 1,000 units allotted for India

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two

Kawasaki motorcycles to get pricier starting April, except these two