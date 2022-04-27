Quirky, modular e-scooter by Dispatch to be launched in 2023: Made-in-India scooter for fleet operations

The Dispatch e-Scooter will be modular in nature and will allow business models with flexibility to modify the scooter according to their needs and not replacing the entire fleet.

EV startup Dispatch has announced that it will be launching “the world’s first purpose built” e-scooter by Q1 of 2023. This product will be made in India but designed for the world. It will be a modular scooter with many possibilities to adapt it to the needs of the owner. The Dispatch e-scooter is designed to enable shared and commercial applications and the company also claims that their product will be tougher, more reliable, ergonomic, connected and adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability.

Dispatch has secured a Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components. The company has already been testing their e-scooter for reliability and validation for almost a year now. It also partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers globally with an installed capacity of up to 6 million scooters per anum for its e-Scooter. By having a scooter that has been built with commercial use in mind, the company plans to service the market much better than existing products do. Dispatch Vehicles aims to help fleet owners transition their fleets to 100 per cent electric by 2030.

Talking more about the announcement, Rajit Arya, Co-Founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, said, “Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles. With the Dispatch e-Scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last mile mobility making it more profitable.”

Dispatch has filed various IP registrations globally with IP granted in 32+ countries, and continues to file new IP. Dispatch is leveraging years of experience and understanding of the ecosystem to build not just a vehicle but a solution to the prevalent problem.