Pure EV launches Etrance Neo high-speed electric scooter: Price, range, top speed & more!

IIT Hyderabad-incubated Startup Pure EV has announced the launch of its new high-speed electric scooter called Etrance Neo. The said model will be launched in India on 1st December 2020 and the company is claiming a higher pickup and longer range with it. Pure EV’s Etrance Neo can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 5 seconds and gets a 2,500 Wh-patented battery that offers 120 km on a single charge in the Eco Mode. The company has also announced the price of the product and says that the Etrance Neo will be launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 75,999. Pure EV had raised funding in 2019 at a valuation of USD 35 million dollars and has a 70,000 sq. ft. factory with a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 EVs per month along with a battery production capacity of 10 MWh per month.

Pure EV currently has dealers in 100 locations across 20 states in India and has launched its products in Nepal with more export markets to be added in near future. Speaking on the launch of Pure EV’s Etrance Neo, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV Startup said that the new model has better aerodynamic features for additional improvements in powertrain efficiency. He adds that the vehicle has faster pickup and longer range and it is being launched mainly targeting youngsters who will find this model very appealing.

Vadera also stated that the company is targeting sales of 10,000 units of this model in the first one year alone and the new model will be available in Hyderabad first and will be available pan India from the brand’s outlets pan India from mid-December 2020. Pure EV says that it is on course to significantly expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh EVs and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh compared to the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh. Pure EV says that this will be achieved at a new 2 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing plant that the company intends to commission during 2021 in order to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian EV and Lithium battery market.

