PURE EV ecoDryft electric motorcycle revealed: Claims 135 km range

PURE EV has unveiled its new ecoDryft electric motorcycle that is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge. Its prices will be announced in the first week of January 2023.

Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, PURE EV, has unveiled its new electric motorcycle in India today. The company has taken the wraps off the ecoDryft e-motorcycle that is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km per charge. Test rides for the same are now open and its official prices will be announced in the first week of January 2023.

PURE EV ecoDryft: Design and colours

In terms of design, the ecoDryft looks like a basic commuter motorcycle. It gets an angular headlamp, five-spoke alloy wheels, a single-piece seat, etc. This electric motorcycle will be available in four colour variants. They are Black, Grey, Blue and Red.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex-fuel car unveiled: India launch by 2025

PURE EV ecoDryft: Range and performance

According to PURE EV, the ecoDryft electric motorcycle features a 3.0 kWh battery pack that is AIS 156 certified. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 135 km on a single charge. While the specs of the electric motor hasn’t been revealed yet, it has a claimed top speed of 75 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Oben Rorr Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PURE EV Startup, said, “We received phenomenal response for our earlier launch of our performance motorcycle – eTryst 350 and the launch of all-new ecoDryft will be a major milestone in the growth story of the company. With this launch, we now become the only EV2W Company in India that has a wide product catalogue spanning across scooters and motorcycles.”

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.