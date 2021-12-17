Pune’s EV Cell puts in place plan to drive adoption

Pune is among the first Indian cities to operationalise an EV Cell to drive adoption of electric vehicles.

Pune has started working on fast-tracking electric vehicle adoption and has set sights on going ‘all electric’ in the future. Pune is among the first Indian cities to operationalise an EV Cell to drive adoption of electric vehicles. The EV Cell is a first-of-its-kind governing mechanism for EVs in the country.

Aaditya Thackeray, minister, environment and climate change, tourism and protocol, government of Maharashtra, said Pune’s EV Cell model will set an example for the rest of Maharashtra and should be replicated to meet the state’s EV targets for 2025. Speaking at the first city electric vehicle (EV) accelerator workshop to fast-track electric vehicle adoption in Pune, Thackeray said Maharashtra was committed to reducing transport sector emissions and Pune was taking leadership of translating the state’s EV policy into action. “The City EV Accelerator initiative will help Pune redefine and future-proof its mobility system,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the workshop organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with RMI and RMI India. The PMC showcased ongoing electric mobility initiatives and sought suggestions from industry stakeholders on charging infrastructure, urban freight, first and last-mile connectivity, governance and awareness campaigns.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner, said Pune was among the first Indian cities to operationalise an EV Cell to drive adoption of EVs. The EV Cell will offer a single window clearance system, be the knowledge hub and have a grievance addressable mechanism.

“We are preparing an actionable city EV readiness plan and aim to implement projects over the next one year that will set Pune for mass uptake of EVs, thus reducing the air pollution and carbon emissions from fossil fuel based transportation systems.”

Akshima Ghate, senior principal, RMI India, said, they would support the clean mobility transition in Pune and were looking forward to working with more cities to develop new strategies to foster the EV ecosystem. The City EV Accelerator platform will continue to engage stakeholders to address implementation challenges towards EV adoption. RMI India is an independent think tank and is working on accelerating India’s transition to a clean and inclusive energy future.