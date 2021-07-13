Prevail to launch three new electric scooters this month: All you need to know

During the unveiling, the startup also announced a launch timeline for three of its new upcoming electric scooters – Elite, Finesse and Wolfury.

By:July 13, 2021 6:12 PM

An electric vehicle startup incorporated just in March 2021, Prevail Electric unveiled its very first electric two-wheeler range last month. The startup also announced a launch timeline for three of its new upcoming electric scooters – Elite, Finesse and Wolfury. The three will be launched this month. The scooters offer three levels of top speeds. While one offers 50 km/h, one 60 km/h and the third 80 km/h, however, all three claim a range of over 100 km in a single charge. To know more about the brand and its ambitions, we got in touch with Hemant Bhatt, CEO, Prevail Electric.

1. You’re launching three electric scooters in India soon. Are the design and development being done in-house? Are they locally produced? What components are being imported for them?

Yes, the design and development for the three models are done in-house. We have an in-house R&D and design team that works on the design, structure, and modeling of the vehicles. The end-to-end production process of the vehicles is done locally. However, we procure Lithium from Taiwan to manufacture the scooters’ batteries. Overall, the majority of our operations – right from the R&D, design, production, and assembling are done locally.

2. The scooters are launching in three different categories – 50, 60, and 80 km/h. What is the target audience you’re aiming for for the three of them?

The Wolfury, which falls in the 50KM category is aimed at school students and college goers, typically those within the age group of 15-21 while the Finesse which comes under the 60KM segment is ideal for daily commuters that fall in the 22-55 years age group. Finally, the Elite, which is the highest – 80 KM, priced slightly higher than the other two models and is targeted at those who are economically well off. The Elite is also best suited for those aged between 22 and 55 years.

3. Where is the manufacturing facility located and what is the current production capacity? Do you have plans for expansion in the near future?

Our current setup is in Neemrana, Rajasthan where the entire manufacturing and assembling takes place. Our production capacity at present is 50 units per day and we aim to double this and reach 100 units per day by the first quarter of 2022. We also plan on expanding our footprint to new markets in the coming years.

4. Are you looking for any B2B applications for your electric scooter line-up? Are there any tie-ups that have been settled upon already?

Yes, we are seeking robust B2B applications for our scooters and we are in the process of speaking to a few companies but we haven’t yet shortlisted or zeroed in on anyone. We also plan on having tie-ups with large restaurant chains such as McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, Dominos, KFC, etc. Apart from this, as of now, Prevail is focussing primarily on the flagship stores – the exclusive stores that we are launching in metropolitan cities. Post this we will be shifting our focus to launching our flagship stores in Tier-II cities across India.

Also read: Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

5. Have there been any delays due to the pandemic and are the local suppliers now back to full-fledged operations?

As is the case with almost every business, the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have disrupted manufacturing. Our manufacturing is being done in-house so we do not have any local suppliers. It will go directly to the customer from our flagship stores. In fact, the company had initially planned to launch only in 2023 but given the soaring demand for Electric Vehicles and the immense traction, we fast-tracked this and launched this year. At the outset of the pandemic, manufacturing was impacted significantly. However, now that lockdown regulations are being eased post the second wave, we are currently functioning with 50-60% capacity. We aim to be functioning at 100% capacity in the next couple of months.

6. What are your plans for an expansion of the product line-up? Would you explore vehicle categories beyond two-wheelers? Will Prevail step into contributing to the development of charging infrastructure in India?

The 3 models that we are launching are low-speed variants and we will soon be introducing high-speed variants in the market. Besides, we also plan on launching a four-wheeler category by 2023. For any Electric Vehicle, the charging details tend to be one of the first customer queries. With our in-house team, we are already working on developing charging infrastructure for the two-wheeler category and we will be launching this alongside the launch of the 3 models and our first flagship store. These will be installed in parking lots, societies, restaurant chains, etc. We are currently in talks with potential partners for this but we haven’t finalized it yet.

