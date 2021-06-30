Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

The scooters offer three levels of top speeds. While one offers 50 km/h, one 60 km/h and the third 80 km/h, however, all three claim a range of over 100 km in a single charge.

By:June 30, 2021 4:58 PM

Prevail Electric, an electric vehicle startup, has announced the launch timeline for three of its new upcoming electric scooters – Elite, Finesse and Wolfury. The three will be launched in July. The scooters offer three levels of top speeds. While one offers 50 km/h, one 60 km/h and the third 80 km/h, however, all three claim a range of over 100 km in a single charge.

Elite- The electric scooter can offer a top speed of 80 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium-ion battery and swappable battery options, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. Once the battery is drained, it can be fully charged in 4 hours.

The model comes with a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. The vehicle also has an integrated LCD screen, primarily used for navigation, phone, and music.

Finesse – The electric scooter Finesse can offer a top speed of 60 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium-ion battery, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. It has a charging time of 0 to 100% in 4 hours, along with swappable battery options. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

Wolfury – The electric scooter Wolfury can offer a top speed of 50 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium battery, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. The model takes around 4 hours to juice up fully. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

The company states that the scooters will get high-tensile steel and aluminum alloy wheel hubs, helping them stay lightweight weighing in at 80 kg (without battery). Prevail Electric’s scooters also get built-in mobile phone charging ports. All three models come with a warranty of three years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

150 km range Ola electric scooter launch soon as factory nears completion

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Norton to back 201 bhp electric racing motorcycle built by university students

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

Cogos to increase EV logistics fleet to 2,500: To add electric four-wheelers soon

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

FMSCI announces three National Award nominees for 2021: F2 driver Daruvala included

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

Driving dehydrated as bad as driving drunk, claims study

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

More affordable Tata Tiago XTO variant launched in petrol engine option

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Asia's longest high-speed test track inaugurated in Pithampur: All about 11.3 km NATRAX facility

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Speeding Audi crashes into auto-rickshaw in Cyberabad: One dead, accused arrested

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Carbon emissions breakeven in EVs: When do EVs become cleaner than fossil fuel vehicles?

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 development starts in the UK: Warning bell for all middleweight ADVs?

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

Maverick Viñales to part ways with Yamaha in 2022: Aprilia calling? 

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

New Range Rover Sport SVR launched in India: Packs 575hp, costs Rs 2.19 crore

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback electric SUVs bookings open: Details revealed

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

Honda's first electric SUV to be called Prologue: Debut in 2024

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

ZF to invest Rs 1700cr with plans to localise, make India global hub

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin's Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari

Indian cars/bikes to get ethanol-run flex engines soon, confirms Nitin Gadkari