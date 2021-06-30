Prevail unveils three new electric scooters with 110-km range: Launch in July

The scooters offer three levels of top speeds. While one offers 50 km/h, one 60 km/h and the third 80 km/h, however, all three claim a range of over 100 km in a single charge.

Prevail Electric, an electric vehicle startup, has announced the launch timeline for three of its new upcoming electric scooters – Elite, Finesse and Wolfury. The three will be launched in July. The scooters offer three levels of top speeds. While one offers 50 km/h, one 60 km/h and the third 80 km/h, however, all three claim a range of over 100 km in a single charge.

Elite- The electric scooter can offer a top speed of 80 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium-ion battery and swappable battery options, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. Once the battery is drained, it can be fully charged in 4 hours.

The model comes with a control model of 55A controller with a one-click fix function. The vehicle also has an integrated LCD screen, primarily used for navigation, phone, and music.

Finesse – The electric scooter Finesse can offer a top speed of 60 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium-ion battery, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. It has a charging time of 0 to 100% in 4 hours, along with swappable battery options. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

Also read: Simple Energy to launch 240-km range electric scooter on Independence Day

Wolfury – The electric scooter Wolfury can offer a top speed of 50 km per hour with a maximum load of 200 kg. With a Lithium battery, the scooter is capable of a 110 km range on a single charge. The model takes around 4 hours to juice up fully. The model comes with a control model of a 12-tube brushless controller with a one-click fix function.

The company states that the scooters will get high-tensile steel and aluminum alloy wheel hubs, helping them stay lightweight weighing in at 80 kg (without battery). Prevail Electric’s scooters also get built-in mobile phone charging ports. All three models come with a warranty of three years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.