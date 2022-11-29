Pravaig Defy electric SUV: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Pravaig recently introduced its first electric car in the Indian market. While the product is still some time away from being production-ready, the company announced its prices. The all-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Pravaig Defy: Design and colours

The Pravaig Defy looks radical and is unlike any other EV currently on sale in India. While it does resemble some Range Rover cars and the Pravaig Extinction Mk1 concept sedan, the overall design is quite sharp and it gets all-LED lighting, suicide doors, and more. Pravaig will offer the Defy in nine colour shades: Anti Flash White, Bordeaux, Haldi Yellow, Siachen Blue, Lithium, Moon Grey, Absolute Zero, Green and Emperor Purple.

Pravaig Defy: Range and performance

The new Pravaig Defy electric SUV features a 90 kWh battery pack and it gets a double electric motor set-up. This electric SUV develops 402 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds and offer a top speed of 210 kmph. According to the company, the Defy electric SUV can be fast-charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Pravaig Defy: Dimensions and capacity

Specifications Pravaig Defy Length 4940 mm Width 1940 mm Height 1650 mm Wheelbase 3030 mm Boot space 600 litres

Pravaig Defy: Platform and features

The Pravaig Defy electric SUV is based on the company’s dedicated skateboard platform. It has been developed from the ground up and the battery is placed in the centre of the SUV to offer more space inside the cabin. In terms of features, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 5G connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, OTA updates, multiple safety features, etc.

Pravaig Defy: Price and rivals

The all-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are open online on the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 51,000. Its deliveries are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2023. The Pravaig Defy will take on the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

