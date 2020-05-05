Post lockdown Okinawa plans dealership expansion, attractive finance schemes for electric scooters

At present, Okinawa hasn't restarted production but aims to have a chat with stakeholders to assess the damage and plan future strategies.

Published: May 5, 2020 2:38:49 PM

Okinawa, like other two-wheeler makers, has temporarily downed the shutters at its manufacturing plant. This though hasn’t stopped the company from making post-lockdown plans. In an exclusive conversation with Express Drives, Jeetender Sharma, the MD and founder of Okinawa Autotech has revealed that the management has taken certain decisions to enhance productivity and at the same time maintain precautions. Here is an excerpt from the conversation.

Express Drives (ED): How is Okinawa planning to resume?

Jeetender Sharma (JS): We will certainly resume with a positive approach. Once lockdown is lifted, people will continue to maintain social distancing. The entire lifestyle will change and people will opt for private vehicles more. Given these facts, EVs are any day more affordable in the long run and a good eco-friendly alternative to ICE.

ED: How different will the sales approach be?

JS: We will be working on developing more channel partners, once operations resume in full swing. The sales approach will be more customer-centric as we might come with some attractive finance offers, EMI options for our customers.

ED: What has been the COVID-19 effect or impact on the business?

JS: We will not be able to figure it in the monetary terms currently, but yes, there has been a significant impact on everything including logistics, supply chain, and manufacturing. Once this lockdown lifts, all the stakeholders of Okinawa will sit and gauge the overall impact on business. The most affected component seems to be the electric two-wheeler battery. Most of it is imported as it is.

Currently, the manufacturing is on hold to ensure the safety of the factory personnel. The company will resume its production once things return to normalcy. Meanwhile, we are working on our marketing strategy to strengthen foothold in the West and South. We have begun a television campaign and also have simultaneously increased dealer margins.

