Porsche’s first ever all-electric Tesla rival Taycan to come with three years of free charging

Porsche Taycan, born out of the Mission E concept and determined to rival Tesla, is the German manufacturer's first ever all-electric car. The Taycan will be officially rolled out for retail this year and Porsche is setting up a stage for it. And this stage includes a very lucrative incentive. An all-electric vehicle is in itself a source of efficiency for the owner's pocket since trips to the petrol station are out the window. And now, Porsche have announced that the Taycan owners will be eligible for free electric charge for the first three years.

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) has gotten into an agreement with Electrify America to provide Porsche Taycan owners three years of unlimited fast charging at public stations across the country. Besides this, Electrify America is in the middle of an expansion which will allow the Taycan long-distance coast-to-coast travel.

Porsche have said that the charging perk will be included in the Taycan's selling price. Under this new scheme, Porsche Taycan owners will receive three years of unlimited 30-minute fast charging across Electrify America's network which is spread through 300 highway stations in 42 states.

Besides, Electrify America charging stations, Porsche dealers will also be installing fast-charging 'Turbo-Charger' kiosks for the Taycan. The manufacturer also plans to launch products to cover home charging solutions.

Porsche Taycan to have 400km electric range: Fast charging in just 20 minutes

In a statement, Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA, pointed out that this trifecta of charging systems — Electrify America’s infrastructure, Turbo Chargers in dealers, and home chargers — would ultimately free future Taycan owners from range anxiety.

“Every Porsche is a sports car with soul, and the Taycan is soul electrified. Together, Electrify America and our Porsche dealer network will provide a national infrastructure for DC fast charging that frees future Taycan owners from range anxiety. And Porsche home charging technology will turn the customer’s garage into the equivalent of a personal gas station,” the CEO said.