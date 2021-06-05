Poonawalla-backed h2e to develop India’s first hydrogen-powered three-wheelers

A start-up funded by Adar Poonawalla, h2e has collaborated with Hydrogen In Motion (H2M), a Canadian hydrogen storage company, under an Indo-Canadian programme funded by GITA — a public-private partnership between the Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and CII.

Pune-based hydrogen power company h2e Power Systems is developing India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered three-wheeler in collaboration with a Canadian company. A start-up funded by Adar Poonawalla, h2e will become the first company in the country to have a product in the stationary segment for power generation and to produce green hydrogen in the mobility sector. It has collaborated with Hydrogen In Motion (H2M), a Canadian hydrogen storage company, under an Indo-Canadian programme funded by GITA — a public-private partnership between the Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and CII. H2M has developed a nano-material that stores hydrogen under low pressure (50 bar rather than 350 or 700 bar) resulting in a smaller, safer and cheaper hydrogen storage system. The three-wheeler being developed for India will use the low-cost, low-pressure hydrogen storage technology.

Sidharth R Mayur, Founder and Managing Director, h2e Power Systems, said they are already producing green hydrogen from their electrolysers and are now developing a three-wheeler concept for inter-city public and goods transport using green hydrogen. GITA has promised to amplify the zero-emission vehicle concept in India, Mayur said. Grace Quan, CEO of H2M, said India is a natural market for the low-pressure, high-density swappable hydrogen tank technology, and it could be instrumental in hydrogen fuel cell adoption in India.

Amarnath Chakradeo, co-founder and executive director, h2e Power Systems, said the innovative metal hydrite cylinders will help bring down the cost of storage substantially, and provide a higher mileage to the three-wheeler owner and a better return on investment.

