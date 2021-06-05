Poonawalla-backed h2e to develop India’s first hydrogen-powered three-wheelers

A start-up funded by Adar Poonawalla, h2e has collaborated with Hydrogen In Motion (H2M), a Canadian hydrogen storage company, under an Indo-Canadian programme funded by GITA — a public-private partnership between the Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and CII. 

By:June 5, 2021 9:07 AM
Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India, corona vaccine, joe biden, S JaishankarAdar Poonawalla

 

Pune-based hydrogen power company h2e Power Systems is developing India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered three-wheeler in collaboration with a Canadian company. A start-up funded by Adar Poonawalla, h2e will become the first company in the country to have a product in the stationary segment for power generation and to produce green hydrogen in the mobility sector. It has collaborated with Hydrogen In Motion (H2M), a Canadian hydrogen storage company, under an Indo-Canadian programme funded by GITA — a public-private partnership between the Technology Development Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India and CII. H2M has developed a nano-material that stores hydrogen under low pressure (50 bar rather than 350 or 700 bar) resulting in a smaller, safer and cheaper hydrogen storage system. The three-wheeler being developed for India will use the low-cost, low-pressure hydrogen storage technology.

Sidharth R Mayur, Founder and Managing Director, h2e Power Systems, said they are already producing green hydrogen from their electrolysers and are now developing a three-wheeler concept for inter-city public and goods transport using green hydrogen. GITA has promised to amplify the zero-emission vehicle concept in India, Mayur said. Grace Quan, CEO of H2M, said India is a natural market for the low-pressure, high-density swappable hydrogen tank technology, and it could be instrumental in hydrogen fuel cell adoption in India.

Amarnath Chakradeo, co-founder and executive director, h2e Power Systems, said the innovative metal hydrite cylinders will help bring down the cost of storage substantially, and provide a higher mileage to the three-wheeler owner and a better return on investment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 India launch on June 8: Flagship luxury SUV to take on Rolls Royce Cullinan

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

Iconic Yezdi Roadking could make a comeback soon: Retro-classic's name trademark filed

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

No registration fee for electric car/bike soon: Ather, Hero and others react

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

Volkswagen India announces Monsoon Car Care campaign: Benefits explained

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth