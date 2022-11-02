PMV EaS-E micro electric car to be unveiled on November 16: Up to 200 km range

The new PMV EaS-E micro electric car will be unveiled in India on November 16, 2022. It is claimed to offer a range of up to 200 km per charge and have a starting price of around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom.

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based start-up, has announced that its hi-tech micro electric car will be unveiled in India on November 16, 2022. The company’s two-seater micro EV, EaS-E, has been in the making for years and is now said to be in its final prototype stage but still some time away from being production-ready. What’s interesting is that this EV is claimed to have a starting price of around Rs 4 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about specifications, the PMV EaS-E micro electric car will be powered by a 10 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery that will be coupled with a 15 kW (20 bhp) PMSM electric motor. While its torque figure hasn’t been revealed yet, it will have a top speed of 70 kmph. The company says that the PMV EaS-E will be offered in three variants, with the claimed range varying from 120 km to 200 km per charge, depending on the variant.

It is claimed to be fully charged in under 4 hours with its 3 kW AC charger. This micro electric car will measure 2,915 mm in length, 1,157 mm in width, 1,600 mm in height, and it will have a wheelbase of 2,087 mm. In terms of features, the PMV EaS-E will get a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, a USB charging port, air conditioning, cruise control, a rear parking camera, etc.

Speaking on this announcement, Kalpit Patel, Founder, PMV Electric, said, “We are thrilled to be officially unveiling the product. This will be a significant milestone for the company as we have built a world-class product made by an Indian Company. We look forward to electrifying the nation and introducing a brand new segment called the Personal Mobility Vehicle (PMV), purpose-built for everyday use.”

