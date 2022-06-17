Platum develops Scrambler Ducati folding e-bikes

The Scrambler Ducati SCR-X and SCR-E GT e-bikes will go on sale from mid-July at all Ducati dealerships and online.

Platum, an MT Distribution brand, with the support of the Centro Stile Ducati, has developed two Scrambler Ducati folding e-bikes, called the SCR-X and SCR-E GT. The two new models in the Ducati Urban e-mobility line have an upgraded 48V engine to tackle city riding sustainably.

The SCR-X gets 20”x 4.0″ wheels with road tyres, a conventional telescopic front suspension, and an integrated rear rack that supports a load of up to 25kg. The battery is a 499 Wh pack that offers a range of up to 80 km with a full charge, at a maximum speed of 25 km/h.

The SCR-E GT on the other hand gets the same size wheels but is wrapped in Knobby tyres, front and rear suspension support, and is designed to be ridden on the sand. The SCR-E GT gets a larger, 614 Wh battery pack that offers the same range — 80 km on a full charge.

Both the e-bikes get are powered by a 48V Bafang rear motor, capable of producing 60 Nm of peak torque. The power is handled by hydraulic disc brakes at both ends with a cut-off sensor, a 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearbox, a waterproof LCD display, and an all-aluminium frame. The bikes can be folded easily and the batteries are integrated into the frame but can be detached to charge.

