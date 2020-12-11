Piaggio’s ‘eSR1’ trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica is already on sale in the European markets and that said, the upcoming Aprilia eSR1 might use the same battery pack and motor as the former. Also, as the eSR1, in most certainty, will be a sportier offering than the Elettrica, expect it to deliver a better top speed and an enhanced range. 

By:Updated: Dec 11, 2020 3:48 PM
Representational image

 

More and more electric scooters have been gradually making their way into the Indian two-wheeler market and a couple of mainstream manufacturers have joined this race too. After TVS and Bajaj, Suzuki will soon be coming up with an all-electric scooter that will be based on the already existing 125cc Burgman. Now, it looks like Piaggio also has similar plans as it has trademarked the ‘eSR1’ name globally as per a report on Motorcycle.com. Going by the nomenclature, it looks like the said name will be used for an upcoming Aprilia electric scooter, thanks to the fact that Aprilia uses ‘SR’ prefix for its scooters and the letter ‘e’ before that could simply mean ‘electric’. The trademark has been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Piaggio’s Vespa Elettrica is already on sale in the European market and that said, the upcoming Aprilia eSR1 might use the same battery pack and motor as the former.

Also Read Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

However, as the eSR1, in most certainty, will be a sportier offering than the Elettrica, expect it to deliver a better top speed and an enhanced range. Moreover, talking of the design, as is the case with typical Aprilia scooters, the eSR1 should also come with a sporty design with sharp creases and lines across the body. The rest of the details about this electric scooter are unknown. Also, as no test mule of the scooter has been snapped as of now, it is unclear at the moment whether the eSR1 is already production-ready or it is in the early stages.

The Ather 450X is currently seen as a benchmark when it comes to premium electric scooters in India. That said, the Aprilia eSR1 also being a premium EV, would be eyeing the 450X territory and hence, it would make for an interesting competition. However, this electric scooter heading to India will still take some time and we are looking at the end of next year as a possibility!

Source – motorcycle.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Land Rover Defender 110 gets 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating: Does India-spec SUV have same safety features?

Land Rover Defender 110 gets 5-star Euro NCAP crash rating: Does India-spec SUV have same safety features?

All-new Isuzu D-Max scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test: India launch soon

All-new Isuzu D-Max scores 5 stars in Euro NCAP crash test: India launch soon