Piaggio’s ‘eSR1’ trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's Vespa Elettrica is already on sale in the European markets and that said, the upcoming Aprilia eSR1 might use the same battery pack and motor as the former. Also, as the eSR1, in most certainty, will be a sportier offering than the Elettrica, expect it to deliver a better top speed and an enhanced range.

More and more electric scooters have been gradually making their way into the Indian two-wheeler market and a couple of mainstream manufacturers have joined this race too. After TVS and Bajaj, Suzuki will soon be coming up with an all-electric scooter that will be based on the already existing 125cc Burgman. Now, it looks like Piaggio also has similar plans as it has trademarked the ‘eSR1’ name globally as per a report on Motorcycle.com. Going by the nomenclature, it looks like the said name will be used for an upcoming Aprilia electric scooter, thanks to the fact that Aprilia uses ‘SR’ prefix for its scooters and the letter ‘e’ before that could simply mean ‘electric’. The trademark has been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Piaggio’s Vespa Elettrica is already on sale in the European market and that said, the upcoming Aprilia eSR1 might use the same battery pack and motor as the former.

However, as the eSR1, in most certainty, will be a sportier offering than the Elettrica, expect it to deliver a better top speed and an enhanced range. Moreover, talking of the design, as is the case with typical Aprilia scooters, the eSR1 should also come with a sporty design with sharp creases and lines across the body. The rest of the details about this electric scooter are unknown. Also, as no test mule of the scooter has been snapped as of now, it is unclear at the moment whether the eSR1 is already production-ready or it is in the early stages.

The Ather 450X is currently seen as a benchmark when it comes to premium electric scooters in India. That said, the Aprilia eSR1 also being a premium EV, would be eyeing the 450X territory and hence, it would make for an interesting competition. However, this electric scooter heading to India will still take some time and we are looking at the end of next year as a possibility!

