Piaggio’s Ape E-city all-electric auto launched in these cities: Price, range, top speed & more

The Piaggio Ape E-City comes with a warranty of 36 month/1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years.

By:Updated: Oct 23, 2020 4:59 PM

 

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has announced the launch of its new electric vehicle called Ape E-City. The said all-electric auto has been launched for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode markets only as of now. The vehicle comes with Li-ion batteries along with an automatic gearbox and a full digital cluster for better convenience for the driver. The newly launched Piaggio Ape E-City electric three-wheeler gets swappable batteries and the said concept is being brought in association with Sun mobility. Moreover, the customers can also check the battery state of charge, locate swap stations, recharge batteries instantly with no waiting time, etc and all this can be done with the help of a smartphone app. The instrument cluster of the E-City shows the state of charge along with drive modes, service alerts, economy mode etc.

The vehicle comes with a warranty of 36 month/1 lakh km (whichever is earlier) along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years. The new Piaggio Ape E-City has been launched in the said markets for an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1,98,926 (Ex-showroom, Kerala). Speaking on the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman & Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said that Ape’, a brand with a trust of nearly 30 lakh happy customer is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the Ape’ Electrik range and Ape’ E-City as its first offering. He adds that Piaggio believes in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to the customers.

He further added that the Piaggio Group has a rich heritage of developing electric vehicle technology over the last 15 years which the brand has leveraged to develop these class-leading products for the Indian market. The company says that it is confident that its efficient Electric Auto, the Ape’ E-City will definitely become a preferred choice for the customers in the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode market.

