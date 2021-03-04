Piaggio opens EV experience center in Jaipur: Ape FX electric thee-wheeler range and more on display

Piaggio's recently launched FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments is on display at the new experience center and these will be available in Jaipur soon.

By:Updated: Mar 04, 2021 12:46 PM

 

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has inaugurated its one-of-its-kind electric vehicle experience center nameplated as Modi E-Mart Auto India in Jaipur. The said EV experience center was inaugurated by Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Transport Minister of Rajasthan Govt and Vineet Joshi, Zonal head – North, Piaggio Vehicles, Neeraj Knanna RM & Sanjay Modi, Dealer Principal, Modi e-mart Auto India were also present on the occasion. The company said in a press release that these experience centers will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. The company recently launched its FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments and these new products will be available in Jaipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Transport Minister of Rajasthan Govt. said that it gives him immense pleasure to inaugurate Rajasthan’s first-of-its-kind EV Experience center of Piaggio vehicles Pvt. Ltd. He adds that with the scrappage policy coming into effect, it is quite important for providing customers with EV options for them to make the shift. He further stated that the Rajasthan state government is committed to supporting the electric mobility ecosystem & working on various policy-level initiatives in order to make the transition to EVs.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said that the brand is happy to open its first EV Experience Center in Rajasthan at Jaipur. He adds that Piaggio’s core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and the brand is committed to providing the best-in-class offerings to the customers. Nair says that Jaipur being a tourist destination, intra city transportation is one of the important sources of income for a lot of locals and Piaggio’s brand new range of electric vehicles will certainly help in increase the earnability due to low cost of operation along with superior range.

The official said that the Piaggio Ape’ Electric FX range will cater to the needs of the customers, protect the environment and be a convenient mode to transportation for the tourism sector. The company recently launched the Ape’ E-Xtra FX electric three-wheeler in India at a price of Rs 3,12,317 (introductory, ex-showroom, pan India excluding Kerala). Moreover, the Ape’ E-City FX passenger electric three-wheeler was launched at Rs 2,83,878 (ex-showroom pan India, excluding Kerala). Both prices after the FAME-II subsidy benefit.

