Piaggio ONE electric scooter with swappable Li-ion battery unveiled

A digital instrument console with a day-night mode sensor, two motor mapping, keyless start and a full complement of LED lights will be the features of this scooter.

The Piaggio Group has big plans to introduce electric vehicles. The brand has already started with their three-wheelers in many parts of the world including India. As far as two-wheelers are concerned, we have heard only of the Vespa sub-brand taking the initiative. Now, Piaggio Group has unveiled the ONE electric scooter. The unveiling of the scooter, which signifies that it is for the youth, was done on a popular social platform – Tiktok. The scooter will be unveiled to the public at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show on May 28. An easy to ride factor is what Piaggio is harping on about the scooter and one that will push the youth towards it. Moreover, “quality, reliability and a robust chassis for maximum riding pleasure and guaranteed safety and enjoyment.”, these qualities should help it find a larger audience.

A digital instrument console with a day-night mode sensor, two motor mapping, keyless start and a full complement of LED lights will be the features of this scooter. The Piaggio ONE electric scooter’s range, and other details for the time being are a mystery. Piaggio though has said that one can remove the battery of the scooter and this is to ensure easy charging at home or office. This is of course a Li-ion unit. With the fact that Piaggio India has been promoting battery swapping for its three-wheelers, it could just be a matter of time before this Bajaj Chetak rival makes its way here.

In a recent interaction with Express Drives, Diego Graffi had said that

We have already expressed our intentions to create differentiated offerings in electric two-wheeler. We are working on the right electric configuration suitable for the Indian market and will launch our product at an appropriate time

Are you excited for a Piaggio electric scooter? Will you consider it over the offerings from Bajaj, TVS, Hero? Do let us know on our social media channels.

