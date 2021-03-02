Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

A standard, swappable battery, it is believed, will help achieve economies of scale faster and also urge users to go in for electric vehicles.

By:March 2, 2021 12:13 PM
Vespa ElettricaVespa Elettrica image used for reference

The Piaggio Group has signed an agreement with manufacturers like KTM, Yamaha and Honda. This agreement is to set up a consortium for swappable batteries. Transition to electromobility is what all these manufacturers intend to do in the near future and this consortium will definitely help them to achieve economies of scale. A standard, swappable battery, it is believed, will help achieve this faster and also urge users to go in for electric vehicles. At present. this agreement between the motorcycle world giants is for light electric vehicles. The battery life management will also be way better in this fashion. Range extension is also guaranteed through this method and lower costs as well. This consortium is expected to start from May 2021. The aforementioned will be deemed as the founding members while other manufacturers are being encouraged to join this fold and help develop sustainable vehicle technology.

“With the signing of this letter of intent”, commented Michele Colaninno, Piaggio group chief of strategy and product, “the signatories show their proactiveness vis-à-vis the major concerns of their customers and the political priorities as regards the electrification of vehicles. An international standard for the swappable batteries system will make this technology efficient and at the disposal of the consumers. Finally,” concluded Michele Colaninno, “a strengthened cooperation among manufacturers and institutions will allow the industry to better respond to the main challenges of the future of mobility.”

Piaggio India too has signed up with Sun Mobility wherein the latter provides batteries and charging stations for the Ape range of electric vehicles. While the brand may not be big enough in the current scheme of scooter or motorcycle things, it does intend to create a splash. Especially given that EVs in the personal space too are being planned by the group. We might also see the Vespa Elettrica making its India debut soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!